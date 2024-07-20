Track rider flown to hospital with upper and lower body injuries

A track rider has been flown to a Melbourne hospital after suffering upper and lower body injuries.
The incident occurred at the Warrnambool Racecourse on Friday, July 19.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the woman went to the Warrnambool Base Hospital before being transferred to Melbourne.
"Paramedics were called to a report of an animal incident in Warrnambool around 6.45am," the AV spokeswoman said.
"A woman in her 20s with upper and lower body injuries was transported by road ambulance to South West Healthcare in Warrnambool, then airlifted to The Alfred hospital."
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Luke Cann said his thoughts were with the track rider.
"We are thinking of her and her wellbeing," he told The Standard.
"We are doing everything we can to offer support. We wish her all the best and hope she has a full recovery."
