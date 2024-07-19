Wind farm company takes next step in offshore plans

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning news headlines.
The Spinifex Offshore Wind Farm project has officially lodged an application for a feasibility licence for a site off Port Fairy - a crucial step for the proposed one gigawatt wind farm.
Senior journalist Katrina Lovell reports the companies behind the $4 billion project now hope a licence will be awarded "as soon as possible".
Applications for feasibility licences have closed for the Southern Ocean wind zone off Warrnambool but the federal government has yet to reveal if any other companies have submitted proposals.
A feasibility license would give the project the go-ahead to explore the viability or practicality of the proposed project within a designated area.
In sport news, a star Hampden league player and his club have elected to contest a suspension that would see him sidelined for a number of weeks.
Port Fairy captain Matt Sully will head to the tribunal for a high bump he gave North Warrnambool Eagles player Luke Wines in the sides' round 12 Hampden league clash on Saturday, July 13.
Wines took no further part in the clash and is now subject to AFL Victoria's 21-day concussion protocols.
