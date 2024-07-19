Police seek to identify man and woman involved in overnight crime spree

Police are searching for a man and woman believed to be involved in an overnight crime spree at Timboon.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said two offenders forced entry to the Timboon Recreation Reserve clubrooms on Curdies Road about 6.40pm on July 18, 2024.
He said they entered a kitchen and rummaged through cupboards but nothing appeared to be stolen.
The detective said the offending continued into the following morning with the offenders breaking into the storage area of Ritchies IGA Timboon about 1.45am.
He said they smashed through a glass door and failed to break into a secure door within the supermarket.
"They left, stealing a jerry can of fuel and a packet of chips," the detective said.
"10 minutes later the same offenders attended McDonald Mechanics in Leahys Lane and once again smashed a glass door to gain entry."
The offenders stole a float containing about $400 cash, as well as 15 litres of engine oil worth $150.
The detective said a burglary was also reported at the Timboon car wash which police believed was linked and likely would have occurred late on Thursday or in the early hours of Friday.
"Investigators believe the same offenders gained entry and stole a key," he said.
He said they then accessed a pay station, stealing $1000 in coins and up to $500 in car wash tokens.
"They also stole a hard drive for the CCTV and the footage from the plant room," Detective Senior Constable Ryan said.
"Investigators are seeking information in relation to any vehicles assisted in those areas at the time of the offending. There were two offenders - one male and the other believed to be female."
The detective urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.