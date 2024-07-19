Hampden league star to contest heavy suspension at tribunal

A star Hampden league player and his club have elected to contest a suspension that would see him sidelined for a number of weeks.
Port Fairy captain Matt Sully will head to the tribunal for a high bump he gave North Warrnambool Eagles player Luke Wines in the sides' round 12 Hampden league clash on Saturday, July 13.
Wines took no further part in the clash and is now subject to AFL Victoria's 21-day concussion protocols.
The Hampden league confirmed Sully had been charged for engaging in rough conduct with Wines and the match review panel had assessed the incident and graded it as intentional conduct, high impact to a high contact area.
That grading makes it a four-week suspension however with an early guilty plea it can be reduced to three weeks.
Port Fairy has decided to contest the charge at a tribunal hearing which is expected to be next week.
Sully has been named to play for the Seagulls against Cobden on Saturday, July 20 and can do so because his tribunal hasn't been heard yet.
