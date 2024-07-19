Offender responsible for 'one-man crime wave' across region back in jail

A 35-year-old Warrnambool man who started a "one-man crime wave" across the region this year is back in jail.
Lucas Harradine pleaded guilty to nearly 30 charges in the Koori division of the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, July 19.
He was involved in a crime spree where he burgled from numerous homes and garages across the south-west, including in Warrnambool, Allansford and Port Fairy, in March.
Magistrate Urfa Masood was surprised at the scale of offending.
"It was a bit of a one-man crime wave. .. I think I stopped counting at around $30,000," she said.
"This was all across about three or four days."
Harradine told the court he had begun using drugs at 25 or 26 years old and said he was hesitant to undertake counselling or rehabilitation for his addiction off-country.
Court elder uncle Lenny Clarke assured Harradine he'd been working hard with various levels of government to get a rehabilitation facility in the south-west.
In the meantime, Ms Masood said it was "concerning" Harradine hadn't demonstrated a commitment to engage with services.
"We're going back into that same pattern again," she said.
"You're not doing anything to (address) those underlying issues."
She ordered Harradine to reappear before the court on August 21 and remanded him in custody.
She also ordered he be assessed for corrections.
