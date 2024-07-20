'A great experience': Medals for Warrnambool volleyball pair at nationals

Rising Warrnambool volleyballer Joseph Ahearn believes he will benefit from a successful couple of weeks, headlined by a national silver medal.
The teenager, in year 12 at Emmanuel College, represented the Victorian under men's 19 team at the recent national championships in Adelaide.
The Vics finished runner-up to Queensland in the decider however circumstances out of their control hamstrung them before the game had even started.
"In the gold-medal match half our team got gastro the night before so we had to play with almost half a team and ended up losing that game," Ahearn told The Standard.
Ahearn, "one of the lucky ones" who didn't get sick, enjoyed his first experience playing at the level.
"It was great, it was so much fun on and off the court," he said.
"It was such a great experience, I'd do it all over again."
Ahearn also spent four days at a national camp following the tournament.
"It was pretty good, I was pretty tired from the tournament before but just tried to make the most of it," he said of the camp.
"It was very informative, it was a lot about off the volleyball court as well and pathways and everything."
Fellow Warrnambool volleyballer Emma Hannagan also had a successful time at the championships representing the Victorian under 19 women's team.
The talented teenager, a veteran of national championships, helped her side defeat Western Australia in the bronze-medal game.
Warrnambool export Gabby Lougheed lined up for Victorian women's under 23 side which placed seventh at the tournament.
