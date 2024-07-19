Front-running jumper to adopt similar tactics at Pakenham, says trainer

BOLD front-running jumper Fabalot will adopt similar tactics when he runs in the $100,000 Brendan Dreschler Hurdle at Pakenham on Sunday, according to top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde.
Fabalot tried to lead all the way in the Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool earlier this month but was run down by promising jumper Prismatic over the final stages.
Wilde told The Standard Fabalot, who will be ridden by talented horseman Will Gordon, was better suited to a front-running role.
"It's useless trying to hold Fabalot up in the run," he said.
"Fabalot is a free roller. Will understands Fabalot really well. He'll just let him roll and at one stage of the Dreschler I would say will be a few lengths in front.
"Prismatic looks the one to beat on his hurdle performances but we meet him a lot better at the weights in the Dreschler than we did in the Lafferty."
Star jumper Stern Idol makes a return to the sport for champion trainer Ciaron Maher in the $100,000 Mosstropper Steeplechase, the other feature on the six-jumps race program.
Stern Idol scored a thrilling victory in the Brierly Steeplechase at this year's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival before having a run on the flat in the Sandown Cup.
Top jumps jockey Steve Pateman has been booked to ride Stern Idol, replacing Will McCarthy who is on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool trainers Maddi Raymond, Symon Wilde, Aaron Purcell, Patrick Ryan and Lyndsey Smith have runners on the nine-race program at Flemington on Saturday.
