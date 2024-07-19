Hope for The Lookout rehab facility

Dear valued subscriber,
A new location proposed for The Lookout could bring an end to the city's hard-fought campaign to open a residential rehabilitation centre.
The Western Region Alcohol and Other Drug Centre, which has been steering the push for the facility for eight years, is looking at the possibility of a greenfield site in Framlingham.
Gunditjmara elder Uncle Lenny Clarke said he understood the difficulties faced in finding an appropriate location.
"Everyone wants the facility built but no one wants it in their backyard," he said.
"So what I have said is 'we have land we can offer', because I can see (the facility) being one of the best things that the local community in south-west Victoria could benefit from."
The location of The Lookout was initially proposed for Dennington's Atkinsons Lane, which was approved by VCAT in 2020 following years of objections about safety, noise and the site size.
But in April 2024 WRAD Health chief executive Mark Powell said the location was no longer on the table and it was looking for a greenfield site.
In other news this week, Warrnambool cancer care campaigner Vicki Jellie says the community deserves answers from the state government about where its promised PET scanner is.
Ms Jellie is the founder of Peter's Project, which led the campaign to build the South West Regional Cancer Centre, and has been instrumental to Warrnambool becoming a regional oncology hub.
But she said the south-west was falling behind other areas because it didn't have a positron emission tomography scanning machine.
The Belfast Aquatics committee will not manage the Port Fairy pool and gym from 2025.
It comes as Moyne Shire Council, which has spent more than $3 million keeping the pool afloat, announced an expression of interest process had begun to determine the future management of the Port Fairy Community Pool and Fitness Centre.
Warrnambool is facing a "tidal wave" of retirements as older GPs near the end of their careers but the region will be playing catch up to fill the gap, a doctor has warned.
A number of doctors turned up to a public forum in Warrnambool on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 which put the spotlight on the issues facing the region's health system.
The community has been urged to march in the streets in a bid to save the region's healthcare system from impending mergers during a public meeting in Warrnambool on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan said it was absolutely necessary the community took its fight to the state government, otherwise it would think the community was "luke warm" and it could proceed with its plans.
About 100 people - including doctors, nurses and other health professionals - packed into Warrnambool's Mozart Hall to air their concerns.
A concerned Warrnambool father has forked out thousands of dollars for home security following a spike in suspicious behaviour in his neighbourhood.
The man, who lives in the city's east and wished to remain anonymous, said he'd lived in Warrnambool for about a decade and remembered the days when he didn't have to lock up his home or car overnight.
Warrnambool City Council will have to readopt its budget to correct an error after outdated property data was used - a situation it admits is "not ideal".
The council has blamed it on an "administrative oversight".
But the council says the amount of rate revenue it will collect won't change, and neither will the bills ratepayers were due to receive.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.