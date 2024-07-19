Our city is 'simply the best': Warrnambool welcomes new citizens

One of Warrnambool's newest citizens declared their new home as simply "the best" after being welcomed at a ceremony this week.
After arriving in Australia about five years ago, Manpreet Kaur joined about 26 others to be welcomed as new citizens by Warrnambool's mayor Ben Blain on Wednesday, July 19, 2024.
Her husband Rajbir Singh and their daughter Hazel watched on as she was presented with her citizenship along with a native plant.
Mr Singh, who became a citizen six years ago, had come to Australia in 2008 and followed a cousin to Warrnambool.
"We love it. It's the best. I don't want to go to the city at all," the couple said.
"We made the decision to stay here and not go anywhere else."
Harry Hoang came to Warrnambool from Vietnam six years ago to work at Midfield Meat but has now opened his own nail salon at Norfolk Plaza in Warrnambool called CiTi Beauty.
Mr Hoang said it was "so exciting" to become a citizen.
Cr Blain said it was amazing to see so many people wanting to call Warrnambool home.
He said the city's newest citizens were adding to Warrnambool's diversity and cultural fabric.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.