Between harvesting and vet nursing, this teen rose to the top of her class

A Bushfield teen is one of the first to receive a statewide education award after juggling life on the farm and school.
Annameike Cozens, 18, was one of six to receive an Outstanding Vocational Major Student Award at the Premier's VCE Awards ceremony in Melbourne on July 17, 2024.
The award category recognises the achievements of high-performing students who completed the VCE VM in 2023.
Ms Cozens said she was thrilled.
"It's pretty cool, I didn't think I was going to get it - it was a surprise," she said.
"Four of my teachers nominated me for the award last year because I got dux at Emmanuel of VCE-VM."
It was the first time vocational and applied learning students were represented at the award ceremony after the Vocational Major was introduced within the VCE in 2023.
A VCE vocational major is a two-year applied learning program.
Ms Cozens said it was at times hard to "juggle" her commitments.
"I was also harvesting and doing farm work at the time," she said.
"I don't really have a day off, if I'm not doing one thing I'm doing another.
"I had harvest after school, then Wednesday was work placement at the work clinic - I don't know how I did it, but it was a juggle."
Graduation ceremonies were also short-lived, with Ms Cozens launching straight back into work.
"I got a tractor so I can do contracting this year," she said.
"It's to help at home but also kick-off my career as well. I'm also doing a certificate four in vet nursing and I'm on a dairy farm on the weekends.
"It's hard at the moment because I'm so busy, but ideally I'll be doing nursing three days a week and tractor four days a week."
