WDFNL round 15 teams: Star duo back to bolster premiership contender

A Warrnambool and District league premiership contender will welcome back two of its most important players and leaders for this Saturday's crunch clash against Panmure.
Merrivale is set to be bolstered by star big man Manny Sandow after the champion Tiger was sidelined from the senior team through injury for a month, while skipper Jack Gleeson will play his first match since round four after spending the past two games in the reserves.
Sandow, the league's dominant ruckman has played 10 senior matches this season, while Gleeson has featured just the four times.
Panmure has lost important recruit Jia Anderson to a hamstring injury while Daniel Meade is unavailable for the clash against the Tigers.
Coach Adam Courtney confirmed Tom Gedye and Jonathon Malone would come into the Bulldogs' side.
Russells Creek, meanwhile, welcome back important midfielder Kurt Smith for the match against Old Collegians.
Mentor Dylan Herbertson said while his second-placed team would go in as heavy favourites it was important to maintain the momentum.
"We may look at a couple of the senior boys and give them a rest but we're not sure at this stage who comes out," he said.
"It is an important game. I said that to the boys at the half way mark of the season, the percentage was down a bit.
"It doesn't matter who we play, we need to be ruthless defensively and on the flip side we want to kick some good scores.
"Merrivale is slightly behind us in percentage so it could come down to that. In saying that I'm not super phased but it's on the back of the mind.
"As long as you win the rest kind of takes care of itself."
Old Collegians will bring in Noah Dawson for the clash against Creek, with Jayden Cleaver (injured) and Eamonn Dempsey (under 18s) coming out of the team, confirmed co-coach Ben van de Camp.
Dennington is weighing up its options at the selection table but confirmed Jake Hamilton and Ash Keen (concussion) would miss the blockbuster against Timboon Demons.
Coach Leigh Anderson confirmed Nick Alexandrou would return but was unsure at this stage on the final make up of the team with the Dogs needing a win to stay in fifth spot on the table.
Timboon Demons coach Marcus Hickey said the club was undecided as of Thursday night on who would come in and out with a number of players available for selection.
Allansford coach Tim Nowell has floated resting a few senior players for its match against South Rovers, but have been struck down with another pair of injuries.
The premiership hopeful will make at least two changes with Patty Higgins and Tyler Mungean both out with hamstring injuries, with Ben Heard and Noah McLean to come into the side.
"We're hopeful in the next week few weeks we'll have a lot of those senior guys back and be basically at full strength leading into finals," Nowell said.
South Rovers have lost two of its most experienced players for the clash against the Cats with Brad Bushell and Sam Wilde to both miss.
Kolora-Noorat, needing to spring a major upset to stay in the race for finals, will bring back in co-coach Justin Wallace for its home game against Nirranda.
Wallace, who has kicked 24 goals from 12 matches this season, will bring in much needed height and experience up forward.
The Power, who will also welcome back Jack and Ben Carlin, will decide on outs later in the week with fellow co-coach Sam Uwland confirming a "few guys pulled up sore" from last week's loss to Timboon Demons.
Nirranda will lose Max Primmer for its clash with the Power as he nurses a hand injury.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Russells Creek Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors
B: B.Rudland-Castles, T.Martin, N.Edge
HB: G.McLeod, S.Alberts, C.Templeton
C: T.Boyle, J.Chatfield, P.Chatfield
HF: P.Brady, T.Smith, Z.Timms
F: J.Chatfield, T.Ryan, M.Rook
R: L.McLeod, D.Burns, A.Mcmeel
Int: B.Hewett, J.Jenkins, S.Brady, K.Smith
Old Collegians Seniors
B: J.Wallace, H.Hall, I.Williams
HB: M.Petherick, N.Wallace, J.Cust
C: N.Dawson, H.Jenkins, H.White
HF: T.Coutts, J.Mckinnon, B.Brooks
F: N.Forth, G.Bond, C.Duro
R: O.Noonan, C.Barby, J.Brooks
Int: J.Lucas, D.Gleeson, B.Harvey, L.Edwards
South Rovers Seniors v Allansford Seniors
South Rovers Seniors
B: T.Hales morton, B.Bushell, B.Oates
HB: T.Bishop, L.Wilde, R.Mentha
C: S.Williams, K.Brereton, M.Edwards
HF: D.Cox, J.Bell, L.Ryan
F: L.Cook, L.Mcfadyen, A.Koutsoukis
R: B.White, J.Morton, K.Lenehan
Int: X.Gercovich, A.Grant, L.Williams, W.Outhwaite
Allansford Seniors
B: R.Parsons, B.Heard, J.Kirkwood
HB: J.Mclean, B.Lee, Z.Mungean
C: J.Fedley, B.Bull, F.Gleeson
HF: L.Read, R.Swan, C.Day
F: B.Coutts, K.Jans, R.Hare
R: A.Gordon, S.Pukallus, K.Gordon
Int: H.van Rooy, N.Mclean, D.Campbell
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: E.Wyss, O.Curran, N.Marshall
HB: E.Brooks, S.O'Connor, J.Aitken
C: C.Scanlon, N.Castersen, C.Kavanagh
HF: H.Stuart, C.Scanlon, L.Cahill
F: J.Wallace, B.Carlin
R: S.Uwland, A.Robertson, M.Wyss
Int: G.Beasley, T.Beasley, T.Glennen, R.Scanlon
Nirranda Seniors
B: J.Lenehan, L.Kew, L.Weel
HB: B.Harkness, C.Wagstaff, M.Lloyd
C: J.Irving, B.Dobson, D.Willsher
HF: J.Lee, M.Primmer, T.Royal
F: B.Kew, D.Lees, D.Philp
R: J.Paulin, H.Giblin, J.Willsher
Int: T.Dalton, J.Matthews, J.Walsh, H.Porter
Dennington Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: T.noonan, N.Onthaisong, B.Barton
HB: J.Shircore, M.Clark, D.Paton
C: J.Turner, D.Hoye, J.Blackney-noter
HF: L.Pearson, B.Thornton, J.Garner
F: D.Threlfall, M.Mavroudakis, C.Fenn
R: F.Rowe, T.Fitzgerald, B.Baker
Int: T.Noonan, H.Ponting, T.Moana, N.Alexandrou
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: K.Gristede, S.Newey, L.Smith
HB: A.Hunt, L.Alsop, E.Gaut
C: R.Moorhouse, N.Deppeler, R.Couch
HF: E.White, R.Ziegelaar, M.Gristede
F: M.Angus, D.Bridgewater, L.Rosolin
R: B.Cumming, M.Hickey, M.Wallace
Int: W.Moorhouse, T.Groves, O.Stansfield, D.Tribe
Merrivale Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: J.Britton, J.Mahony - Gilchrist, S.Barnes
HB: J.Gleeson, C.Graham, M.Hausler
C: H.Owen, O.Doukas, E.Barker
HF: J.Neave, H.Gurry, F.Atchison
F: J.Wilson, O.Watson, N.Krepp
R: S.Gleeson, R.Barling, J.Porter
Int: Z.Neave, R.McConnell, M.Sandow, B.Bell
Panmure Seniors
B: J.Jones, B.Smith, L.Lyons
HB: N.Keane, T.Gedye, T.Wright
C: L.Gavin, J.Parsons, T.Murnane
HF: P.Ryan, J.Malone, J.Norton
F: M.Sinnott, S.Mahony, D.Bourke
R: L.McLeod, B.Bant, C.Bant
Int: J.Coyle, J.Sharkey, O.Baxter, H.Fleming
"
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.