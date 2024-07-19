'Good at all three facets of the game': Cricket club lands prized recruit

A Warrnambool Moyne and District Cricket Association powerhouse has pulled off a recruiting coup with a former Australian under 19 squad member signing at the club.
Reid Oval-based Nestles has lured former Melbourne first XI cricketer Marcus Jackman to the club in season 2024-25, with the pace bowling dynamo adding to an impressive collection of recruits including multiple WMDCA player of the year Mark Murphy and star import Sonny Chathuranga.
Jackman, 20, who has lived in Warrnambool for the past couple of years and trained with the club last season, was named in the initial under 19 Australian World Cup squad in 2022 and played underage cricket with Vic Metro to great success.
He made his Premier cricket first XI debut for Melbourne in 2019 and spent last season playing with Brunswick in the Victorian Sub-District competition.
Factory senior coach Rob Saker said it was an exciting addition to the club and believed he would add a strong element to the pace bowling stocks.
"He's not only a high calibre player, but he's a quality person," he said.
"Even though he didn't play for us last year he's just a genuinely good guy and was always happy to help out at training with any tips.
"Everyone that saw him at training last year knows how good he is so we're all really excited. From what I've seen, he's good at all three facets of the game and a genuine strike bowler. We think he'll work really well with Matt Price in that area "
Saker said the club was happy with its off-season recruiting and believed the premier division club was well-placed for further success after a division one flag in 2022-23 and a runners-up finish last season.
"That'll top us up pretty nicely I reckon," he said.
"We've lost a couple of guys, but with the addition of Sonny and Mark we're really excited about the list."
The club will launch into pre-season training on August 11.
