'More of a family than a sporting club': Netballer grateful to second home

A North Warrnambool netball stalwart says she wouldn't be the person she is today without the support of her local sporting community.
Ashlee Doran, who will play her 200th senior netball game for the Hampden league club on Saturday, July 20 in division two, has been a familiar face around the Bushfield-based Eagles since 2010.
Having spent her juniors at Russells Creek, spending a season at South Warrnambool before a couple of years off, the childcare worker arrived on the doorstep 14 years ago and hasn't looked back since.
"It's been my home away from home for such a long time - it's more of a family than a sporting club, it's a really special environment at North," she said ahead of her milestone match.
The milestone will also coincide with the TAC road safety round this weekend across all Victorian leagues.
Regional and metropolitan footballers and netballers will take to the field and the courts wearing blue armbands to honour lives lost on the road.
Doran said the club had provided her with an outlet and emotional support for her family after the tragic loss of her brother Sean who died in a car accident in 2011.
"North Warrnambool wrapped their arms around me," she said.
"I wouldn't be the person I am today without them to be honest. It gave me some distraction early on in that process.
"I knew they were all there with me, even when you were having a bad day there was a community behind me.
"It's what makes footy, netball clubs so special. Unless you are in that community you can't understand how special it is.
"All the off-field stuff is what makes North Warrnambool an amazing place."
The 35-year-old - who has played in various teams across her time at the club - says she thrives on watching others develop their skills in the lower grades.
"When I first started I played div 2, then div 3 came in and I played in that. I've played in a lot of teams and with a lot of different players because in those lower grades you have a bit of turnover," she said.
"My favourite part of playing div 2 or 3 is when you play with a lot of juniors coming into senior netball or with senior netballers for the first time. It's a lot of fun."
She admitted it was a personal goal to reach 200 senior games after nearly giving the game away due to a nasty Achilles injury on the court last season.
"I kind of knew I was close last year when I got injured, so I had a goal to do that," she said.
"I'm probably closer to the end than the beginning now. This time last year I didn't know whether I'd keep playing after the injury.
"Through my whole rehab I wasn't sure if I could come back because I have such a physical job.
"I had to balance the love for netball and whether it was going to work with the rest of my life but I'm glad I did."
