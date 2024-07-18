New bid to restore ocean views at foreshore

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning news headlines.
Restoring ocean view across Warrnambool's Lady Bay and "potentially" from McGennan's car park would be among the first things to be implemented, if a new report on the foreshore is approved.
Trimming the overgrown tea tree has long been a challenge with attempts to get approval from Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) proving to be a hurdle.
But a new plan for the foreshore that was released by the city council this week aims to put the framework in place to allow for the staged replanting of the dunes - something consultants say DEECA was onboard with.
About 20 people attended a public drop-in session on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 to workshop some of the proposals in the new report.
Among the big ticket ideas in the report is a sea pool, raised boardwalk, floating pontoon and putting walking tracks through the "wasteland" between the skate park and Pavilion Cafe.
