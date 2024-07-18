Hampden round 13 teams: Gun forward back for contender after overseas stint

Last year's Hampden League leading goal-kicker headlines a star-studded list of Terang Mortlake inclusions for its round 13 top-four clash with North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, July 20.
Prolific key forward Will Kain has returned from a stint living overseas and will play his first game of the season for the fourth-placed Bloods after booting 78 goals in 2023.
The good news doesn't end there for the Bloods, with star ball-winners Ryley Hutchins (VFL), Scott Carlin (unavailable) and Max Lower (unavailable) back in the side, along with Sam McLean, key-position player Alex Moloney (injury) and defender Sam Crawley.
Hutchins returns after playing the past three games for Geelong's VFL side, the first of which was his debut at the level.
Matt Arundell (finger injury), Darcy Hutchins, Ned Roberts, Toby Harris, Charlie Kenna, Ryan Tanner and Josh Slater were the outs.
Bloods coach Lewy Taylor was delighted with the high-quality inclusions.
He said it was "huge" to have Kain back.
"You can't replace blokes like that," he said.
"Obviously we won't be expecting too much from him, he's been away for a little bit but he'll build into the season.
"There's still six rounds to go so he'll have plenty of time to build over the next few weeks."
Carlin and Lower have both had limited availability this season however Taylor said Carlin would be around for the next couple of weeks, with Lower a chance to be similar.
"Having those two come back into the side, it adds to that midfield depth obviously," Taylor said.
"Alex (Moloney) as well coming back, he's going to be a hard match-up for anyone."
The Eagles, riding a six-match winning streak, will make three changes for the clash, according to coach Nathan Vardy.
Luke Wines (concussion protocols), Brad Gedye (unavailable) and Will McConnell will miss, with Zac Everall, Liam Anders and Baillie Keast to come in.
Injuries have hit Camperdown hard ahead of it's game against Warrnambool.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn confirmed the eighth-placed outfit would be without skipper Charlie Lucas (hamstring), key defender Brendan Richardson (knee) and Dom Absalom (shoulder).
Archie McBean (unavailable) will also miss while Wilba Cheeseman and Myles Sinnott are the other outs.
Judah Dundon and Jake Dowell (both injured) return to the side, along with Fraser Lucas, Isaac McVilly and Paddy Baker, who have all been elevated from the reserves.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe was expecting midfielder Tom Ludeman to be back for the Reid Oval-based club.
Hamilton Kangaroos inside-midfielder and vice captain Rory Gill returns from a broken hand when his side takes on Portland.
Experienced performer Michael McMeel also comes back into the side, as well as under 18 player Charlie Field.
Archie Porter has also been named to make his senior debut after impressing at under 18 level.
"He (Porter) has one of those players that goes underneath the radar, quiet achiever but going to be a really fantastic defender moving forward," Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas said of the debutant.
Tigers coach Lochie Huppatz confirmed he would miss the match with a low-grade hamstring injury, with Harvey Reynolds also coming out.
Lachlan Goldby will return alongside running defender Luke Evans (calf).
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell said Dylan Gunning would play against Koroit - his first game since round nine - with Tom Conroy exiting the side.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Cobden Bombers Seniors
B: T.Anderson, B.McGlade, S.Thow
HB: A.Armstrong, G.Rooke, S.Lucas
C: A.Uwland, M.Kemp, J.Williamson
HF: R.Unwin, J.Hickey, B.Berry
F: T.Spokes, P.Pekin, C.Koroneos
R: B.Mahoney, P.Smith, T.Auckland
Int: J.Hammond, L.Smith, F.Penry, O.Darcy
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: M.Sully, L.King, S.Lucardie
HB: K.Fleming, Z.McKenna, D.Gunning
C: M.Ryan, J.Nelson Hill, O.Myers
HF: O.Pollock, T.Macilwain, R.Hall
F: B.Dwyer, J.Rowan, L.Gunning
R: J.Bartlett, C.McDonald, I.Martin
Int: A.Fleming, G.Hogan, H.Brooks, J.hopper
Camperdown Seniors v Warrnambool Blues Seniors
Camperdown Seniors
B: J.Place, L.O'Neil, S.Bradshaw
HB: J.Dowell, S.Morgan, B.Draffin
C: R.Arnold, J.Dundon, M.Field
HF: E.Guthrie, A.Gordon, H.Sumner
F: T.Baker, F.Lucas, C.Spence
R: Z.Sinnott, H.Sinnott, W.Rowbottom
Int: I.McVilly, N.Jones, P.Baker, J.Brooks
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: A.McCarthy, R.Mast, A.Radley
HB: T.Wason, F.Timms, F.Radley
C: J.Walters, A.Steere, S.Carter
HF: J.Turland, S.Cowling, M.Bidmade
F: H.Ryan, L.Cody, B.Cunnington
R: L.Worden, R.Jansen van beek, J.Bell
Int: R.Holloway, L.Bidmade, T.Ludeman, A.Lowe
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors v North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: D.Jones, H.Roberts, R.O'Connor
HB: C.Kenna, X.Moloney, G.Bourke
C: R.Buck, J.Moloney, F.Beasley
HF: B.Reid, R.Tanner, L.Taylor
F: N.Roberts, X.Vickers, J.Hay
R: J.Harris, D.Hobbs, T.Harris
Int: A.Moloney, I.Kenna, M.Lower, S.Mclean
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: B.Jenkinson, J.Lewis, T.Keast
HB: B.keast, J.Johnstone, T.Batten
C: S.McKinnon, T.James, H.Cobb
HF: A.Wines, F.Jones, W.Brennan
F: C.McKinnon, N.Vardy, J.Grundy
R: J.Bermingham, J.Dillon, D.Bermingham
Int: M.Wines, L.Anders, Z.Everall
Koroit Saints Seniors v South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: D.Shircore, J.Whitehead, D.Mooney
HB: T.Baulch, A.Campbell, T.Stephens
C: M.Petersen, J.Neave, C.Nagorcka
HF: D.O'Keefe, T.Waterson, M.Bradley
F: A.Tepper, C.Byrne
R: J.Block, L.Hoy, J.McCosh
Int: T.Hines, B.Ross, J.Grayland, J.Noonan, K.Moloney
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
B: C.Gallichan, I.Thomas, J.Henderson
HB: D.Nicholson, H.Lee, J.Rantall
C: M.McCluggage, L.Mullen, W.Owen
HF: S.Kelly, N.Thompson, L.Youl
F: N.Kol, S.Beks, M.Irving
R: J.Mugavin, P.Anderson, R.Thomas
Int: J.Saunders, P.Doukas, S.Rhodes, S.Thompson
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors v Portland Tigers Seniors
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: B.Mason, A.Porter, H.Douglas
HB: W.Povey, T.Morris, C.Pither
C: C.Field, B.Hicks, E.Knight
HF: V.Huf, H.Cook, C.Whyte
F: H.Fitzgerald, D.Russell, R.Sigley
R: J.English, J.Donehue, D.White
Int: R.Gill, M.McMeel, N.Herrmann, H.Turnham
Emg: Z.Elliott
