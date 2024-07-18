Pool committee to stand down from managing Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics

The Belfast Aquatics committee will not manage the Port Fairy pool and gym from 2025.
It comes as Moyne Shire Council, which has spent more than $3 million keeping the pool afloat, announced an expression of interest process had begun to determine the future management of the Port Fairy Community Pool and Fitness Centre.
The council said the committee had indicated it would not continue managing the community-built facility when the lease expired in 2025.
Mayor Ian Smith said the process aimed to find an organisation which would ensure the facility remained open for community use.
"This process is testing the market, to see if there is an operator interested in taking over the management of the pool and gym," he said.
"Council is working together with the committee to ensure a good outcome for the community and to find a management model that keeps the pool and gym independently managed but supported by Moyne Shire Council.
"This process continues council's extensive financial support for the committee, which totals more than $3 million in financial and other supports since the facility was opened in 2005 as a community owned and run facility."
The EOI process would remain open until August 14 and details were available on council's E-Tender portal.
The announcement comes after the Port Fairy Community Pool management pleaded guilty to failing to ensure persons were not exposed to risk.
Cooper Onyett, 8, drowned during a Merrivale Primary School camp at the Belfast Aquatic Centre on May 21, 2021.
Judge Claire Quin said the fine handed to Belfast Aquatics was significantly reduced given the group's financial position.
She said it was clear the aquatics centre provided a "valuable community service" and its existence relied on funds from fundraising and grants from the local council.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.