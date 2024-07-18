'Where's our PET scanner?': Peter's Project founder demands answers

Warrnambool cancer care campaigner Vicki Jellie says the community deserves answers from the state government about where its promised PET scanner is.
Ms Jellie is the founder of Peter's Project, which led the campaign to build the South West Regional Cancer Centre, and has been instrumental to Warrnambool becoming a regional oncology hub.
But she said the south-west was falling behind other areas because it didn't have a positron emission tomography scanning machine.
Ms Jellie said "like everyone" she was excited by the November 2022 announcement Warrnambool would be one of eight sites across Victoria to get a PET scanner.
"But that was two years ago," she said.
"I think, along with many others, I am starting to wonder where it is."
Ms Jellie asked Warrnmabool-based Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora for a meeting about the scanner in March.
But when Ms Ermacora found time to meet a month later she hadn't made any enquiries on the subject.
"Jacinta said she didn't know anything about it and would have to find out," Ms Jellie said.
"I've heard nothing back since.
"I would have expected some guidance from our local member about this."
The Standard contacted Ms Ermacora by phone, email and text, but she did not respond.
The Standard understands the PET scanner will have to go somewhere in the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
It requires a space 11 metres by 11 metres.
Ms Jellie said the reductions to the scope of the hospital redevelopment raised concerns about where South West Healthcare could fit such a big piece of equipment.
"Where will it go, and with the redevelopment a year behind, when will it be ready: 2027? 2028?" she said.
"I've had a lot of community members coming to me to ask these same questions."
Ms Jellie said the PET scanner was a potentially life-saving apparatus.
"It's vital to diagnostics, not just to cancer, but heart, brain diseases, all sorts of things," she said.
"Cancer centre has been open eight years this week - having this scanner will really complement our services.
"Little children wouldn't have to go to the Royal Children's or Geelong. It would make a huge difference.
"Some people are choosing not to have a PET scan done when they should, simply because of the tyranny of distance."
The government has repeatedly said there was "no delay" on the PET scanner, but has declined to give any more information. Ms Jellie said that wasn't good enough.
"Its disappointing we've had no further information. It's an election promise that hasn't been delivered," she said.
"We are two years on and are none the wiser about when it is going to be here."
Ms Jellie said south-west cancer patients deserved to know how long they would be waiting.
"We want some concrete answers," she said.
"It makes you wonder, are we getting one after all?"
