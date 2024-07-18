Win-win: Students tell of life-changing visit to Ugandan school for orphans

When a group of King's College students and teachers saw the poor condition of mattresses children were sleeping on in Uganda, they sprung into action.
Year 11 students Lockie Ciccocioppo and Carly Cole, along with year 10 students Jess King and Jemimah Adams, recently spent time at the Ararat Christian Junior School in Kampala.
King's College principal Allister Rouse said a connection had been formed with the school, which supports a large number of orphans, seven years ago.
The students raised funds before they left and among the items they took were acoustic instruments, thanks to donations made at the business owned by Miss King's family in Warrnambool.
She said it was amazing to see the smiles on the faces of students when they were given the instruments.
"They really have a love for music," she said.
"They were so excited and so grateful for everything."
Mr Ciccocioppo loved interacting with the kids by playing guitar.
"I got the guitar and played some music," he said.
"They danced, joined in, learnt the songs and had a lot of fun."
He said the trip had been extremely rewarding.
"It was a great experience to visit Africa and see how strong their faith is," Mr Ciccocioppo said.
Seeing the faces of the children light up when they arrived at the school each day was incredibly rewarding, he said.
"The most rewarding part was when I went to the school one morning. I walked around a corner and a little girl just ran up and hugged me on the legs," he said.
The students said they would jump at the chance to return to the school in the future.
Mr Rouse said it was a life-changing trip for them all.
"It was an absolute roaring success in terms of not only what the students give on a trip like that to a school that is mainly for orphans, but what they get back from it."
Mr Rouse said the students' main goal was to build connections with the students.
"Every opportunity they had they were in the yard showing the students - who don't have a mum and dad - love," he said.
Mr Rouse said the trip was life-changing for all involved, including the students at the Ugandan school.
"A visit like this to them is intangible in terms of what they receive when it comes to love and growth," he said.
When the group saw the poor condition of the mattresses in the dormitories at the school, they sent back a request for help to Warrnambool.
A fund-raiser was held on the last day of school term before the July holidays and enough money was raised to buy 50 new mattresses to give the children a more comfortable place to sleep.
It's not the first time Mr Rouse has visited the school.
