The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kinder kids thrilled with cubby house built by men's shed volunteers

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 18 2024 - 2:47pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Men's Shed members Bob Edwards, Phil Pettingill and Daryl Quigley enjoy a cup of tea in the cubby house they made for the Dennington Kindergarten, Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Men's Shed members Bob Edwards, Phil Pettingill and Daryl Quigley enjoy a cup of tea in the cubby house they made for the Dennington Kindergarten, Picture by Eddie Guerrero

There were smiles all round at Dennington Kindergarten after the students returned from the July holidays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.