Kinder kids thrilled with cubby house built by men's shed volunteers

There were smiles all round at Dennington Kindergarten after the students returned from the July holidays.
Members of the Warrnambool Men's Shed have constructed a state-of-the-art cubby house to replace the kinder's ageing structure.
Men's shed president Phil Pettingill said it was rewarding for members to see the smile on the faces of the children using the cubby house.
"The cubby house was made for the kinder with some nice natural wood," Mr Pettingill said.
"It's blackwood and spotted gum, so it will last a long time.
"It's coated too, which will help it last even longer."
Mr Pettingill said the men's shed had about 95 members who loved working on projects and interacting with other people on a regular basis.
"We're open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and anyone is welcome to come - including women."
Mr Pettingill said the group also had a number of projects on the go, including some the members brought into themselves.
Members will often fix furniture for older people who can't bear to part with their beloved chair or couch, they make wooden toys to be constructed by children at Flagstaff Hill and they build picnic tables.
Mr Pettingill said members got a great deal out of helping others.
"We've got plenty of examples over the years where the health of some of the guys has improved," he said.
"The guys keep coming back because they feel like they're doing something worthwhile.
"We're nearly all retired fellas and we like to pay it back."
Mr Pettingill said people could still attend - even if they didn't want to be involved with a building project.
"Some people just come along and have a cup of tea and have a chat and that's fine," he said.
A number of the volunteers involved with building the cubby house were at the kinder on Thursday.
They were thrilled to see children having a ball in the structure.
