The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'A reason to get out of bed': Volunteer loves giving back to community

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 18 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Mason has been a member of the Warrnambool Men's Shed for four years. Picture by Monique Patterson
Graeme Mason has been a member of the Warrnambool Men's Shed for four years. Picture by Monique Patterson

While many people were stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Graeme Mason was doing what he loved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.