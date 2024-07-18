'A reason to get out of bed': Volunteer loves giving back to community

While many people were stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Graeme Mason was doing what he loved.
The 88-year-old joined the Warrnambool Men's Shed over four years ago and he said it had been one of the best decisions he had made.
He attends the shed three days a week, works on a number of projects and teaches primary school students woodworking skills.
Mr Mason said he first decided to visit the men's shed because he had been looking for a way to connect with other people.
"I was on my own - my wife passed away so I went down to the men's shed and got involved," he said.
"It gives me a reason to get out of bed."
Mr Mason said he had been involved in a large number of projects including building the new Warrnambool Men's Shed.
"First of all we built it," he said.
"Six of us worked right through COVID - we had permission to work through.
"So we built it - with the help of other builders - we didn't do the roof - we're too old for that."
Mr Mason said he loved being a member of the men's shed.
"I was a builder by trade and a teacher by profession and I'm teaching kids now," he said.
He teaches a group of grade six students one day a week.
"I give them formal woodwork lessons - it's great."
Mr Mason encouraged other people to consider volunteering ahead of a city expo on Saturday, July 20.
The South West Volunteer Expo will have volunteers from more than 40 community organisations to talk about the opportunities available.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain encouraged anyone thinking of volunteering to take advantage of the once-a-year opportunity.
"Looking at the long list of groups who will be attending, it's a reminder of how many amazing organisations have a presence in Warrnambool and contribute to making it a better place," Cr Blain said.
"There are roles to suit everyone and the great thing about the South West Volunteer Expo is that you can chat with a wide range of groups, in a friendly and relaxed setting, to see which one might be the best fit for you.
"Volunteering is of course a great way to give back to the community, and that's why a lot of people get started, but speaking with volunteers across different areas the reason they keep going is because they really enjoy what they do.
"So if you're keen to help your community and have a lot of fun doing it, come along to the expo."
The expo will be held at the Emmanuel Centre from 10am to 2pm.
