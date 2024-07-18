Successful core looking to finish junior footy career with another flag

In her final year of junior football, Frankie Bant would love to sign off with one more flag alongside her South Warrnambool teammates.
The Roosters under 18 co-captain, 17, is chasing her third straight premiership in the age group when her side faces Cavendish on Sunday, July 21.
A decent portion of the side has featured in the previous two grand finals, with many set to move into senior football next year.
Bant knows it would be special to finish on a high.
"We're quite a top-age side and I feel like to go out with a bang would mean everything to us girls," she told The Standard.
The Roosters lost just one game this year on the way to the minor premiership, a 12-point defeat at the hands of Terang Mortlake in round two.
Bant said having previous experience on the biggest stage was good for her confidence but admitted there would always be nerves.
She said the team had still shown improvement this year despite its near faultless previous two campaigns.
She has admired the work of the side's newer players.
"We've had so many fresh legs this year, so many new girls roll through and to be still such a high-scoring side it's just insane," she said.
"I feel like even with who we call our 'veterans' still around, the younger girls have just exceeded expectations."
Bant has impressed in the centre-half-back role this year and credits coach Ryan Jones for helping her excel in the position.
She has relished the season as a whole.
"(It's been) the best year so far, 100 per cent," she said.
"I feel like the expansion of women's footy's just improved so much and being at such a good club and being around girls that I'm friends with, has just made the experience so much more worth it."
Jones is "pumped" ahead of the decider and is excited for not only the side's experienced players but also the newer ones.
"We've also got 13 girls that this is their first season, eight haven't played footy before.
"To come in and experience a grand final and the build-up and the game, standing there for the national anthem, that's pretty cool."
Jones isn't underestimating Cavendish and knows his side will have to be switched on to triumph.
He praised not only his players but also the people working behind the scenes, including trainer Ilona Carson.
"Having people like that (is great), you know they're committed, they're there every week, they're no fuss, they don't step on your toes," he said.
