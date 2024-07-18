Locked in: League announces finals series venues, dates

The Warrnambool and District league has announced the venues for the upcoming football and netball finals series, which kicks off on Saturday, August 17, 2024.
Reid Oval will once again play host to the final two matches of the season - the preliminary final on Saturday, August 31 followed by the grand final on Saturday, September 7.
The finals series kicks off on August 17 with a qualifying final at Mortlake Recreation Reserve, with the remaining three finals venues - the elimination final on August 18 and the semi-finals the following weekend - to be selected from Allansford, Merrivale and Davidson Oval in Warrnambool.
The league confirmed the actual venues on specific dates would be locked in once ladder positions were confirmed across the remaining four rounds of the home-and-away season, with the top-five placings still up in the air.
In a statement, the league said it was delighted to have such a closely-fought season in both football and netball competition.
The league is looking at a very exciting finals series in both football and netball as all ladders in the competition are very close leading into the last four rounds," it said.
District league powerhouse Nirranda is looking to make it a rare three-peat of premierships in both A grade netball and senior football.
