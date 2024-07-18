'Wouldn't have a hope': Beach emergency fears, new bid to restore views

Restoring ocean view across Warrnambool's Lady Bay and "potentially" from McGennan's car park would be among the first things to be implemented, if a new report on the foreshore is approved.
Trimming the overgrown tea tree has long been a challenge with attempts to get approval from Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) proving to be a hurdle.
But a new plan for the foreshore that was released by the city council this week aims to put the framework in place to allow for the staged replanting of the dunes - something consultants say DEECA was onboard with.
About 20 people attended a public drop-in session on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 to workshop some of the proposals in the new report.
Among the big ticket ideas in the report is a sea pool, raised boardwalk, floating pontoon and putting walking tracks through the "wasteland" between the skate park and Pavilion Cafe.
Some at the meeting were concerned it would take too long to get the ocean views back, and were sceptical DEECA would back the plan.
Consultants said removing the tea tree in one go would expose the bay to "massive duneal blowouts", which was why a staged approach to put in low-growing plants was favoured.
With the concrete promenade being "swallowed up" by shifting sands, the report has proposed a raised boardwalk - something consultants say would be an international draw card.
Tammy Good said the current promenade was "half as wide as it should be" and asked if the new promenade would be bigger.
The report was also criticised for not including more additional car parking along the foreshore.
The Pavilion Cafe's Jon Watson said there was not enough car parking in the harbour area and access for emergency services was a problem.
"If there was a fire at the Pavilion in summer you wouldn't have a hope of getting to it," he said.
Mr Watson said the plan was a perfect opportunity to include a loop road in the land between the cafe and skate park for better access.
But the meeting was told DEECA was the biggest stakeholder and the foreshore plan had to be done to meet environmental regulations, otherwise it would be a "useless exercise".
Warrnambool's Surf Life Saving Club also vented its frustration that its plan to build new clubrooms next door to the current one was not included in the draft foreshore report.
Club president John McNeil said emergency access to the beach was already a "disaster", and he was concerned if the club gave up on its push to relocate the building then it would still be stuck in the same building in 50 years time.
"Nothing's changed since 1956 when it was built," he said.
"I'm passionate about it."
Mr McNeil said the club had already spent $150,000 on its masterplan for the new clubrooms.
Stage three of the foreshore plan includes an ocean pool, but it would need a good business case and was dependent on funding to get off the ground.
But the surf club questioned whether the pool would need lifeguards and concerns were raised about how it would impact racehorses training on the beach and in the ocean.
Feedback on the report is open to the public until July 26 at yoursaywarrnambool.com.au
