Drifter admits to damaging war memorial precinct after losing control

A Warrnambool district man was seen picking up the pieces after losing control drifting around the city's war memorial.
The 24-year-old man, who The Standard has not named because a conviction wasn't recorded, pleaded guilty to a string of offences in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 18.
The court was told the man was driving a white Holden ute at 10.43pm on October 3 last year when he entered the Artillery Crescent roundabout from Merri Street.
He drifted around until stopping sideways, in-line with Liebig Street. On his second entrance to the roundabout, he lost control, causing his rear tires to mount the kerb and hit a power pole on the driver's side panel.
The ute bounced off the pole, hitting the metal bollards framing the footpaths of the war memorial and uprooting them.
A man and woman were seen returning in a blue Commodore about half an hour later, parked in the RSL driveway, and collected the debris belonging to the offending vehicle in an attempt to fix the damage caused.
Police later attended his address and the man admitted he was driving the offending car at the time.
Then on May 2 this year, the man was playing pokies at Macey's Bistro at about 5.45pm. He took a partially inserted ticket from the machine next to him and cashed it in for $82. He later self-presented to police.
Four days later, the man attended a woman's address at 1.45am. The two, who were known to each other, had a verbal exchange before the man grabbed her by the collar and threw her to the ground.
He again grabbed her collar and pushed her up against a brick fence of a neighbouring property, telling her "I'm gonna get you" and "I'm going to kill you".
Between 3.52am and 5.33am the same day, he also sent her over 80 text messages.
A lawyer for the man said his client was "sincerely remorseful" and his behaviour could partly be explained by various diagnoses.
The man was placed on a 12-month correction order with 100 hours of unpaid community work. He was also ordered to do a safe driving program and repay the $82.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.