The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Affordable childcare: It's about more than saving money

By Jodie Hill
Updated July 18 2024 - 10:08am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women may reduce or stop work to provide care, and, in many instances, this has both an immediate and long-term impact on their financial security. Picture supplied by Unsplash
Women may reduce or stop work to provide care, and, in many instances, this has both an immediate and long-term impact on their financial security. Picture supplied by Unsplash

The Productivity Commission is set to release its final report on childcare at any tick of the clock. A draft report,released in November, proposed a universal childcare model that ensures that quality low-cost childcare is available to all Australian children.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.