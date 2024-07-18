Case of man accused of ramming police vehicle will remain in local court

The case of a Portland man accused of ramming a police vehicle will remain in the local court after serious charges were downgraded by police.
Mitchell Cherry, 27, appeared in Portland Magistrates Court via video-link from custody on July 16, 2024.
He is facing charges of aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and recklessly exposing emergency worker to risk by driving.
The man was initially charged with the more serious offence of intentionally exposing police officers to risk by driving reckless, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' jail, but that was downgraded on Tuesday.
The court heard police were unable to establish the 'intentional' element of the charge.
It means Mr Cherry's case will now stay in the magistrates court, as opposed to the county court which hears more serious offences.
The man will face court again on July 29 for a mention hearing.
Police allege Mr Cherry was involved in a minor theft from a service station and then got involved with police about 3pm on July 8.
He was seen in Warrnambool's Banyan Street area and was alleged to have driven on the wrong side of the road to evade police officers.
The pursuit was terminated, but soon after it's alleged Mr Cherry was seen pulling into a residential driveway.
Police tried to block his escape, but it's alleged the front driver's side of his vehicle was rammed into a highway patrol vehicle's front right side as he collided head-on.
He was then able to reverse and flee from that property.
It's alleged Mr Cherry dumped the ramming vehicle in Dartmoor about 7pm.
Police have also charged Mr Cherry with an alleged aggravated burglary and theft of another vehicle at Dartmoor about 9pm that night.
That vehicle was located at a residential address in Mount Gambier and Mr Cherry was arrested about 10am on Wednesday.
Police then successfully applied to extradite Mr Cherry back to Victoria.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.