'Unicorn of a team' gets flag chance after three undefeated seasons

Twenty-five wins, zero losses.
That's the record of North Warrnambool Eagles' under 15 girls' football side the past three seasons in the Western Victoria Female league.
The Eagles went 6-0 and 9-0 in their 2022 and 2023 campaigns in the under 14s division before moving to the under 15s this year, where they have won all 10 games so far.
There were no finals in the under 14s competition, so on Sunday, July 21, the side finally gets its chance to play for a premiership when it takes on Hamilton Kangaroos in the grand final.
Eagles coach Sean Kenny is looking forward to the occasion.
"These girls have been playing pretty much for three years," he told The Standard.
"I think we've had a few come and go. And they just love it, it's just good fun. I think it's just been a real enjoyment for everyone.
"...Because they haven't lost a game for three years it's nice for them to get a bit of recognition for what they are because they are quite a unicorn of a team."
Kenny said the players had come a long way since many started with the side at 11 to 12-years-old.
"We have many with natural football skills but they've really just grown into the game and it's been a real eye-opener for me just how much fun it is," he said.
If you delve deeper into the statistics of the Eagles, their feats become even more remarkable.
This year they have a mighty percentage of 2787.10, scoring 864 points and conceding just 31 points.
The side has an abundance of firepower up forward, with Hannah McMeel (36 goals), Lily Shand (25 goals), Star Jackson (10 goals) and Mia Robinson (10 goals) the top four leading goal-kickers across the competition.
Those four, along with co-captain Zarah Timpson are just some of the array of promising talents in the side.
Though he would love to see his players wearing a premiership medallion on Sunday, Kenny said winning had "never really been a focus" for the Eagles.
"It's just sort of come," he said.
"But equally sport's kind of a bit more fun when you're winning. But I think these girls would be loving it regardless and I think all the girls in the league really enjoy it."
