The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Motorists take evasive action to avoid drug-driver with smashed windscreen

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 18 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drug-driver was seen on the wrong side of the road with a smashed windscreen. Picture file.
A drug-driver was seen on the wrong side of the road with a smashed windscreen. Picture file.

Drivers were forced to take evasive action when a suspended motorist, who drove with a smashed front windscreen and meth in his system, swerved onto the wrong side of the road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.