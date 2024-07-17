Motorists take evasive action to avoid drug-driver with smashed windscreen

Drivers were forced to take evasive action when a suspended motorist, who drove with a smashed front windscreen and meth in his system, swerved onto the wrong side of the road.
Adam Ryan, 33, was ordered to do 75 hours of community work after pleading guilty in Hamilton Magistrates Court on July 18, 2024, to driving offences.
The court heard the man was driving on Mt Napier Road on September 6, 2023, when he collided with a roadside pole which caused his front windscreen to smash.
He kept driving for about 10 kilometres, swerving all over the road.
A prosecutor said as Ryan approached two witnesses he veered onto the wrong side of the road, causing them to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.
He said the car continued on the wrong side before veering off to the right.
Witnesses called triple-zero, emergency services attended and the driver was taken to hospital.
It was there he tested positive for methamphetamine.
At the time of the offending the man had a suspended license.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Ryan was a hazard to himself and other road users.
"It is very concerning what I've heard today, and with your priors," he said.
The court heard the man had since completed intensive, educational courses.
"You are very lucky that no one was killed or injured but more relevantly, lucky you are not going to jail because I have certainly considered that today," the magistrate said.
"I hope you understand that risk."
