Man bailed after homemade, imitation firearms allegedly found in raids

A convicted burglar allegedly found in possession of homemade and imitation firearms will be bailed.
Jesse Cosgrove, 28, of Hamilton, made a successful bail application in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on July 17 and 18, 2024.
The court was told a black imitation firearm (gel blaster) was found resting on the laundry sink of Mr Cosgrove's home during a raid on May 5, 2024.
Detective Senior Constable Seth Hughes, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said upon their arrival police observed Mr Cosgrove in the rear yard.
When the accused man sighted police he fled into the house via a back door.
The detective said police followed the man inside and found him hiding under a bed.
"He appeared to be shoving things under the bed," the detective said.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said Mr Cosgrove resisted police.
He said once arrested, the man was searched and found with a quantity of methamphetamine and three OxyContin tablets, which Mr Cosgrove did not have a prescription for.
The court heard the Hamilton CIU returned to the man's address on May 21, 2024, to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.
The detective said the man was charged with possessing the imitation firearm and other offences, and bailed to appear in court.
But when he failed to appear another warrant was issued for his arrest.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said police raided the man's home again on June 27.
Mr Cosgrove was found asleep on the couch in the lounge room.
The court heard a homemade firearm was found on the coffee table next to a lighter with Mr Cosgrove's name on it.
The detective said police also seized a small amount of cannabis, a slingshot and a small amount of white powder believed to be an illicit drug.
He said another man and woman at the property during the raid denied knowledge of the items and pointed the finger at Mr Cosgrove.
He said the accused man was a prohibited person under the Firearms Act because he was the respondent in a family violence intervention order and had also recently served time in custody.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the man had a lengthy criminal history centering around drugs, weapons and firearms.
He said Mr Cosgrove was previously convicted of serious and violent offences including aggravated burglary, robbery, escaping from prison, and resisting an emergency worker.
He said a bail address submitted to the court by the defence was opposed by police as it had recently been raided in relation to alleged "significant" trafficking at the home.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said police recently attended the property and located small quantities of cannabis and methamphetamine.
He said no charges were laid in relation to the suspected trafficking.
Lawyer Sean Ghattas said there were issues in the police case, including ownership of the guns that were found at a house where multiple people were living, and if the alleged firearms were actually firearms.
He said the alleged guns had not been forensically tested and that could cause a significant delay in the case.
Mr Ghattas said Mr Cosgrove planned to contest the charges and had already been in pre-sentence detention for 20 days.
Magistrate Urfa Masood said while ballistics showed one of the items seized was a "functioning firearm", there was no evidence of forensic samples being taken, or if testing was even requested.
She said she didn't believe the man was an unacceptable risk if strict bail conditions were in place.
Mr Cosgrove will be bailed to live in the community and appear in court again at a later date.
