Plea to 'march in the streets' to save region's healthcare

The community has been urged to march in the streets in a bid to save the region's healthcare system from impending mergers during a public meeting in Warrnambool.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan said it was absolutely necessary the community took its fight to the state government, otherwise it would think the community was "luke-warm" and it could proceed with its plans.
About 100 people - including doctors, nurses and other health professionals - packed into Warrnambool's Mozart Hall to air their concerns.
Corangamite mayor Kate Makin asked what more could be done to get the attention of the government.
"We're trying our hardest but we are not being heard," she said.
The forum was also told healthcare in the south-west would be "decimated" if the region's hospitals amalgamate - a prospect that has been labelled an "absolute disaster".
While the state government hasn't revealed what its plans are, it has said no hospitals will close.
