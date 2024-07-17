Technical fault leaves nearly 2000 homes in south-west without power

A power outage is impacting nearly 2000 customers across the south-west.
The blackout has hit parts of Warrnambool, Allansford, Cudgee, Wangoom, Naringal, Panmure, Mepunga West and Purnim.
A Powercor spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 17.
"A fault occurred (locally) on the network, impacting power supply to 1970 customers in the Warrnambool Allansford region" they said.
"We've got a crew heading out to the site and we do expect to get customers back online over the next few hours but we'll keep them updated via text message, website and call centre."
