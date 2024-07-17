The Standard
Banned: Gun forward slapped with suspension, to miss blockbuster clash

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 17 2024
A multiple Koroit premiership star will miss Saturday's blockbuster Hampden league football clash against South Warrnambool after being handed a one-week suspension for striking.

