Banned: Gun forward slapped with suspension, to miss blockbuster clash

A multiple Koroit premiership star will miss Saturday's blockbuster Hampden league football clash against South Warrnambool after being handed a one-week suspension for striking.
Prolific Saints forward Will Couch, who has kicked 15 goals from his 10 matches this season, accepted an early guilty plea for striking Camperdown's Zach Sinnott during the second quarter of the clash on Saturday July 13, 2024 at Victoria Park in Koroit.
Couch kicked three goals in the important 39-point win against the Magpies on the day.
In accordance with AFL Victoria Country rules, the dynamic goal kicker's strike was assessed by the match review panel following the game with the incident deemed intentional, low impact and high contact, which is a prescribed base sanction of two weeks.
However, with the early plea Couch will serve just one week and will be eligible to return to the senior team in round 14 against Portland on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
