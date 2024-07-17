'Could prove devastating': Staff on alert to protect iconic penguins

Staff will monitor Warrnambool's penguin colony for any signs of avian flu when birds begin to return around spring.
Middle Island's penguins and Griffith Island's shearwaters are safe from strains of avian flu currently affecting poultry, including in Terang.
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said strains seen in the chooks were different from the deadly virus affecting wildlife overseas.
"There is no evidence to suggest there is a threat of avian influenza from the current strains in poultry to our iconic wild bird populations, including Victoria's shearwater and penguin populations," the spokesperson said.
But the threat remains unclear from the high pathogenicity avian influenza strain which has emerged internationally.
"Many wild bird species and mammals overseas have become infected following close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments," the spokesperson said.
To date, the deadly virus has not been detected in Australia, but Warrnambool City Council acting manager of sustainability and compliance Justin Harzmeyer said staff would be on alert.
"We are aware of the concerns regarding bird flu and the Middle Island penguin colony, as well as other migratory birds like the shearwaters," he said.
"We will be educating our staff on what to look out for while they are on Middle Island so we can inform Agriculture Victoria staff of any possible outbreaks.
"The penguin colony is still recovering from the 2017 fox attack, and any outbreak of disease could prove devastating. As birds begin to return, likely in spring, it will be something we will be monitoring as closely as possible."
