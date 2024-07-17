The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Could prove devastating': Staff on alert to protect iconic penguins

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
July 17 2024 - 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Middle Island penguin colony will be monitored closely when birds begin to return, likely in spring. File picture.
Warrnambool's Middle Island penguin colony will be monitored closely when birds begin to return, likely in spring. File picture.

Staff will monitor Warrnambool's penguin colony for any signs of avian flu when birds begin to return around spring.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.