Getting things done a way of life for Mary Melican

It is little wonder Mary Melican is a go-getter.
Every Friday night, Ms Melican is reminded of the value of working for your community.
"My mother (Kathleen Hicks) lives with us now and on Friday nights she bags up the lollies for the footy canteen the next day," Ms Melican tells The Standard.
"She's 90 but sharp as a tack and she loves helping out.
"My parents have always set that example for us to follow, to volunteer and do our bit for the community."
It is a lesson Ms Melican has made a generational one.
Her three children, Bill, Tom and Meg, are all active members in their communities.
Bill shares his mother and grandmother's passion for the Russells Creek Football Netball Club.
He is not only a star player for the club, but helps his mother set up the canteen early on Saturday mornings and is part of the club's busy social committee.
Tom is a player, vice-president and volunteer groundsman at the Wangoom Cricket Club, while Meg is a special needs teacher in Geelong, a job that is a passion which ensures she goes above and beyond in her call of duty.
"They are all great, functioning and contributing adults," Ms Melican said of her children.
"We're very proud of them. Meg's very resilient, very capable is our Miss Meg, she's the boss of the kids.
"Bill is so placid and Tom's the quiet achiever, they are all good kids.
"The first day they drive away in their car you think, 'oh my gosh they're on their own now'.
"You raise them to be independent and you're a bit perturbed at first when they are.
"You never lose that worry, even though they are great kids, I don't think that will ever change.
"I loved being a mother and raising our children, it was busy, but a wonderful time."
The Melicans - Mary and husband Jack - certainly had their hands full in the late 1990s.
Bill was born in August 1997, followed by Tom (July 1998) and Meg (December 1999).
The boys were the good old fashioned Irish twins (born in the same 12 month period), with Meg not far off making it triplets.
The ability of the Melicans to provide a loving and stable family base stemmed from their own memorable childhoods.
Jack grew up on a farm in Wangoom, while Mary was raised as the youngest of four girls in the suburbs of Brisbane.
"I had an idyllic childhood, played out on the street all day, rode bikes, played in the park and creek, Brisbane was very sleepy back then," Ms Melican said.
"We were only four or five suburbs from the city but we had a corner milk bar, butcher, chemist.
"We had a valiant station wagon, mum would have us and all the neighbours kids all piled in the back."
A happy home life allowed Ms Melican to thrive at school, going on to Queensland University were she attained a bachelor of literature and linguistics.
But her first venture into the workforce was a left-field one, landing a job as an optical dispenser - or spectacle maker.
Unsurprisingly, Ms Melican quickly became a high-achiever in this field and soon had her own Budget Eyewear franchise.
During the back-end of her time in this role she met her husband Jack, who had moved to Brisbane to teach.
The couple were married in 1995 and made the call to move back to Jack's home town, Wangoom.
Jack had landed a teaching job and Ms Melican dedicated her time to raising the family's three young children.
The Melican's continued to be involved heavily in the community and also continued to expand their horizons.
In the early 2000s they purchased Triple F food distribution services, with Ms Melican picking up another skill, truck driving, to become a valuable part of the business.
After five years on the road, the family sold the business and Ms Melican made the move to work at Are-Able, where she remains 15 years later.
Her role is as Workforce Australian programs manager, creating employment programs for vulnerable cohorts.
But there is no rest for the wicked, with Ms Melican spending her Saturdays running the canteen at Russells Creek.
She is now in her seventh year in this role, having previously served as netball president and team manager, while Jack is a past president and current vice-president.
While the canteen duties are significant, Ms Melican sees it as a joyful experience rather than a burden.
"I love it, I'm not a joiner and never thought I'd be a club person, but the people are so fantastic, they have brought me along on their journey," Ms Melican said.
"I love the kids, I love helping them develop through service.
"I really enjoy the togetherness, it's a great community at Creek.
"It felt comfortable right from the start, like we walked in and were sitting on the couch.
"We both had too much to drink at the presentation night and said we could help out and the rest is history.
"And I love feeding people, dad was a shift worker and would always cook tea while mum was a beautiful cake maker.
"I associate food with nurturing and care and love, and the people at the club really appreciate it which makes it very special.
"It is such a connected place, from the players through to the supporters.
"I think the founding fathers like Ron Gow and Roy Brittain have a lot to do with this.
"The club means so much to them."
