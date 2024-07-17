Region's paramedics forced to make life-changing decisions due to lack of ambulances

On Sunday, July 14, Warrnambool paramedic David Keane experienced what is the worst nightmare for anyone in his life of work.
A call came in reporting a woman had suffered a cardiac arrest and the closest ambulance that could be dispatched was in Port Fairy.
Mr Keane's crew was at the Warrnambool Base Hospital after picking up another patient and was unable to respond immediately.
After about 10 minutes, this job was finalised and the ambulance from Port Fairy was cancelled and his crew responded.
"Unfortunately the lady was deceased and there wasn't anything that could have been done," Mr Keane said.
The woman had been deceased for a number of hours, he said.
"If we had been held up at the hospital for another 10 minutes and that lady was partly viable, she would have had a very reduced chance of viability."
The Standard reported last week Warrnambool has two ambulances and one MICA paramedic single responder unit each day and night.
But often one is called away to cover shifts in other towns leaving Warrnambool short.
Mr Keane said paramedics had to make judgement calls at least once a day on which calls to respond to.
This often means a patient is asked whether they had someone who can transport them to hospital because an ambulance was not available to respond immediately.
"It's tough," Mr Keane said.
"Every decision we make has potential consequences."
Mr Keane said paramedics were working lots of overtime.
On at least one occasion, Mr Keane worked 17 hours while on a scheduled 14-hour shift and he knows of a Warrnambool crew that worked an 18-hour shift earlier this year.
Mr Keane has also been a victim of assault on two occasions, but he said he was one of the lucky ones.
"My personal experience is not nearly as bad as others," he said.
"I've been struck in the face twice - both by females who were over the age of 50."
There were 105 incidents resulting in injury to paramedics that were reported to Ambulance Victoria in the period between July 2023 and March 2024.
Some of the incidents include a paramedic being punched in the face by a patient they were treating, a paramedic suffering a dislocation after a patient became aggressive and paramedics being harassed and threatened by a man outside of a hospital.
Mr Keane said he was aware of a number of incidents in Warrnambool in which paramedics had been off work on WorkCover due to assaults.
Ambulance Victoria regional operations executive director Danielle North said violence against paramedics was never OK.
"We know emergency situations can be stressful for people, but this is no excuse to behave aggressively towards paramedics," Ms North said.
"We are aware of several serious occupational violence incidents recently across the state and it is timely that we remind the community again that violence against paramedics, first responders and call takers is never OK.
"Our top priority is the safety of our paramedics and first responders and they have our full support to leave an incident if they ever feel unsafe.
"Assaulting or berating a paramedic will not help them do their job any quicker."
