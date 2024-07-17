'Absolute disaster': Health system to be 'decimated' under hospital mergers

Healthcare in the south-west will be "decimated" if the region's hospitals amalgamate - a prospect that has been labelled an "absolute disaster".
While the state government hasn't revealed what its plans are, it has said no hospitals will close.
But at a public meeting in Warrnambool on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the community was warned everyone would feel the impact of the mergers.
State opposition spokeswoman for health Georgie Crozier said hospitals were being asked to cut up to 40 per cent of their budgets - an impossible task.
"The government is setting these health services up to fail," she said.
Ms Crozier said that would then be used by the government to amalgamate the state's health services from 76 to just 12 with every hospital in the south-west likely to come under the control of Geelong.
"It will decimate the workforce," Ms Crozier said.
"You will see people leave."
Senior leadership and boards at every hospital would go under the plan - "the heart and soul of your community", she said.
The impending change was already driving away international doctors, and some of those that were still here had said they would walk away if the amalgamations went ahead, the meeting was told.
An amalgamation of south-west hospitals with Warrnambool as the lead rather than Geelong was something the crowd of about 100 people - which included GPs, nurses and other health workers - was asked to consider backing.
But former Portland hospital CEO Chris Giles, who is now a medical student studying to become a rural generalist, said the region's hospitals would not want to merge with Warrnambool.
"Amalgamations do not save money, they never do," she said.
Ms Crozier said as a result of mergers, patients would have to travel further to get care.
"You'll lose all the ability to deliver it here," she said.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan said it went against everything the community had fought for such as Warrnambool's cancer centre.
"We're going to be reversing the inroads we've made. It will all return back to where it was. It's sort of back to the future and it will be an absolute disaster," he said.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she was disappointed Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora didn't attend the forum.
"This was a public forum to discuss our health future," Ms Britnell said.
"I would have thought all leaders and representatives would have been present to hear from a range of people, including doctors and nurses, about these issues."
Ms Ermacora said she did not receive an invite to the forum.
"We also won't be lectured by Roma Britnell and the Liberals when it comes to health - when last in government the Liberal Nationals slashed $1 billion from Victoria's health system, closing and scaling back hospitals and health services, and they delivered just two new residential rehabilitation beds."
