'Tidal wave': Not enough GPs to replace retiring doctors

Warrnambool is facing a "tidal wave" of retirements as older GPs near the end of their careers but the region will be playing catch up to fill the gap, a doctor has warned.
A number of doctors turned up to a public forum in Warrnambool on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 which put the spotlight on the issues facing the region's health system.
Warrnambool GP Dr Phil Hall said there was going to be a "tidal wave" of retirements among older GPs and the catch-up would be well behind.
He said more needed to be done to incentivise registrars to come and stay on in the region.
The region was losing more doctors, nurses and healthcare providers than were coming in at a time where the population was ageing, the meeting was told.
Senator Anne Ruston said there was a crisis in primary care with fewer than 12 per cent of medical graduates choosing to do general practice.
"It's never been harder or more expensive to see a GP," she said.
Opposition spokeswoman for health Georgie Crozier, a former Casterton nurse, said the difference between a registrar doing their training in a hospital compared to a community clinic was about $35,000.
Retired GP Dr John Philpot said the medicare rebate had been "squished and squashed" and hadn't caught up with inflation. Medicare needed to be lifted, he said.
"That's left the situation where if a GP bulk bills a patient, it's virtually an uneconomic exercise for them," he said.
"Young medical graduates look at that and say 'why should I be a GP?"
There were calls for more university places for students wanting to study medicine.
Another doctor told the meeting GPs were "spread very thin" at the best of times, and not enough was being done to make the region attractive.
He said doctors were working in a fragmented system, and there was pressure on them to fill the gaps.
"My day starts earlier than I want it to be and finishes with nursing homes in the afternoon where I have 40 patients spread over four different sites which is far too much," he said.
For young doctors coming into the region, that's not an appealing prospect. After a year or two of training, registrars are moving back to Geelong or Melbourne.
"To be honest, nine months ago I almost left town for these kinds of reasons," he said.
Balancing young families and having enough time for patients was a constant struggle for GPS.
A clinic practice manager told the meeting doctors were on call 24-hours a day, seven-days a week and worked many unpaid hours.
She said the government needed to stop telling people healthcare should be free for everyone.
The meeting was also told enrolled nurses could actually make more money working at Aldi or Woollies.
But the practice manager said doctors and nurses didn't go into medicine for the money, but because they cared.
About 15 years ago, GPs had lost admission rights to South West Heathcare, the meeting was told.
