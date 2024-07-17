'Marge! The rains are 'ere': Downpour finally breaks region's dry spell

A turn in the weather is providing some much-needed relief for south-west farmers battling record-breaking dry conditions, but far more rain is needed.
It comes as The Standard last week revealed the past five months in Warrnambool and Port Fairy were the driest ever recorded.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said it was the driest February to June for the two locales since weather recordings started more than 150 years ago, with Warrnambool recording just 117.8mm of rain.
Illowa farmer and Volcano Produce owner Ben Pohlner said that's why he was thrilled to receive about 30mm on the weekend.
"It's been a great help for us - absolutely," he said.
"We are certainly grateful to have what we've got, the weather forecast is looking pretty good. But as is typical for farmers, it's just never enough.
"Getting 32 mm when you're already over 200 mm behind the average for the season - 32 mm is just the tip of the iceberg."
He said receiving about 100mm across one or two weeks would be ideal.
"We need more, the moisture isn't down in the root zone, we just need some good soaking rains," Mr Pohlner said.
"We're looking for another few weeks of ugly wet weather to get some water down into the soil profile.
"If it's just shallow watering, you don't get healthy plants, size or quality."
In the meantime, WestVic Dairy has announced it would host Tactics for Dry Times seminars in Koroit, Camperdown, Heywood and Colac.
Regional manager and executive officer Lindsay Ferguson said recent conditions had farmers "under pressure".
"Tactics for Dry Times will give farmers practical advice and resources to help them assess what decisions they need to make to get through these tough dry conditions," he said.
"The seminars are an opportunity for farmers to discuss management tactics with fellow farmers, and to receive advice from a range of experts."
The federal government has also recently provided the Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network with $20,000 to help Wannon prepare for the impact of future droughts.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.