Community members urge residents to unite to save region's hospitals

A group of concerned Warrnambool residents have set up a Facebook page - Save our Southwest Hospitals.
A spokesman for the group, who did not want to be named, said there were grave concerns about the future of health services in the city.
"The group is extremely concerned and the community should be too," he said.
"Consolidation equates to reduced services locally which means loved ones will be treated in metropolitan centres."
The spokesman said this was a huge concern because people were already struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of living.
"The page was created to alert the community that funding cuts are happening due to state government financial mismanagement.
"Furthermore, hospitals have been set targets (in some cases, a 40 per cent reduction in operation costs) that are unachievable."
The spokesman said regional communities needed to band together and take a stand against funding cuts.
"Regional communities need to work together and take a stand as well as support our amazing hospitals and healthcare professionals," he said.
"Regional health services continue to provide amazing services whilst the support for those services is being pulled."
The group is concerned the budget for the Warrnambool hospital redevelopment is not being increased, despite costs blowing out.
It is also concerned about the possibility of amalgamations.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.