Lovingly renovated home in Koroit

This stunning 2.5 acre retreat is the epitome of rural living.
With four spacious bedrooms, two modern bathrooms and a picturesque setting, this traditional weatherboard cottage has generous, light-filled living spaces and a strong indoor-outdoor connection.
"You need to step inside to really appreciate what a fantastic house this is," says selling agent Jeremy Gleeson.
"The interior renovations have really modernised the house. It's a great blend of old and new."
The kitchen and living, bathrooms and laundry have all been treated to an upgrade, the charm of yesteryear retained through timber floorboards, high ceilings, leadlighting and other Edwardian-era features.
An expansive open plan kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining and family life, while the separate living room provides a comfortable space to relax and unwind.
The spacious kitchen has a classic colour palette and includes stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, an induction cooktop, pyrolytic oven and a wide island bench where you can enjoy cooking and entertaining. The walk-in pantry provides additional space for storage.
The house has also been improved to withstand the elements, with heating and cooling options now including a built-in wood combustion fire, split system air conditioning and an electric log fire.
There is also double glazing in the living-dining area, double insulation in the ceiling and underfloor, and a 6kw solar panel system help keep power costs down.
The main bedroom is a true sanctuary, boasting a private ensuite and ample storage space.
The remaining bedrooms are generously sized and include built-in robes, with beautiful rural views from each room.
French doors open to a raised decked alfresco area off the dining zone, which offers another eating and entertainment area, particularly during the warmer months.
You'll find a sprawling garden where you can enjoy the serenity of the surrounding nature. A fruit orchard includes orange, mandarin, lime, lemon, pear, apricot, plum, peach, nectarine, figs and grapevines.
With a garage and additional parking spaces, there's also plenty of room for all your vehicles.
Located just a short drive from charming Koroit, this property provides the perfect balance of privacy and convenience.
"You really have to visit to be fully immersed in the garden, the house, the whole property," says Jeremy. "You're in the country, but Koroit's at your doorstep."
Don't miss your chance to own this exquisite acreage retreat. Contact the agency today to arrange a viewing.
