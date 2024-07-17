Is this unique netball coaching style a glimpse into sport's future?

Could a Warrnambool and District league A grade mentor bucking the trend of traditional coaching from the sidelines pave the way for more clubs to adopt the same method?
Timboon Demons coach Anna Archie, a former league best and fairest winner and coach with Nirranda, is providing a unique voice for her side all the way across the Tasman Sea.
The New Zealand-based Archie is currently coaching the Demons via Facetime on game day and while she admitted to some early teething problems believed it had been a positive experience for not only herself but the playing group.
"It's had a few teething problems for sure, but I feel my coaching has developed this way," Archie told The Standard.
"What's most impressive is the girls have really adapted to it strongly and have become more switched on and had to make their own decisions in a way.
"Come game day and training, they get my mug on a screen, I just coach them from my phone and give them the instructions from there.
"The games are never recorded, so I'm literally on Facetime and sitting by the fire at 4pm watching them play netball so it's different.
"I do hate not being there - I've always been an active coach on the court but with this style I've had to articulate myself on the phone and be really precise so I've had to adapt.
"It's taken time to adjust because it needs to happen there and then, the game moves so quickly. I feel like it's developed my coaching so much and it's shifted the girls' leadership values. It's been really positive."
Archie, who returned home to New Zealand in round eight, hopes to come back for a few games and potentially the finals if the Demons qualify.
But the focus for now is on this Saturday's blockbuster against Dennington - a potential 'eight-point' clash which could go a long way to determining who finishes fifth.
"We always seem to get these games against Dennington, I think we had a similar game last year at this time of the year there's a bit riding on it which is exciting," Archie said.
"The girls are playing some beautiful netball at the moment and the quieter players are really stepping up.
"Since round eight we've relied on a few from A res due to injury back up but have fitted in beautifully.
"I'm really excited for it, it'll be tightly contested. We just want to enjoy the game, keep smiling and the results will take care of it if we have fun."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.