The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Totally disappointing': Hoon drivers put on notice by Warrnambool police

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 17 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Mark O'Connor is disgusted by the damage left by hoon drivers at the Logan's Beach whale nursery. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's Mark O'Connor is disgusted by the damage left by hoon drivers at the Logan's Beach whale nursery. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Hoon drivers have been put on notice by Warrnambool police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.