'Totally disappointing': Hoon drivers put on notice by Warrnambool police

Hoon drivers have been put on notice by Warrnambool police.
Sergeant Mark Barby, of the Warrnambool highway patrol, said police were investigating damage left at the Logan's Beach whale nursery, along with other reports of hoon driving.
"Police are aware of the behaviour at the moment and we're addressing that," Sergeant Barby said.
"It's totally disappointing behaviour.
"It's a disregard to the road rules and it's a disregard to the property to leave that type of damage.
"Once we find out who it is, we will take appropriate steps."
Sergeant Barby urged members of the public to report hoon drivers.
"If any person has dash cam or CCTV footage or any information in relation to the offending, please contact us or CrimeStoppers," he said.
Warrnambool's Mark O'Connor slammed the damage at Logan's Beach earlier this month.
The number of burn-outs on the grass next to the car park have increased every day, Mr O'Connor said.
"I go to the lookout every morning and for the last three to four nights it's been getting worse and they have been doing it up the side of the road on the way there," Mr O'Connor said.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said he was disappointed, particularly given it was peak season for whale spotting.
"We are moving into peak whale watching season, with visitors coming to the city to see our whale visitors," Cr Blain said.
"Council does a lot of work all year around to keep our city looking great for visitors and residents.
"With all the work council - and especially the staff do to give everyone a great experience in our city - it is disappointing to see individuals doing this, not just at Logan's Beach, but anywhere in the our city."
The Standard has been contacted regularly about the issue, with motorists forced to take evasive action to avoid a hoon driver doing burnouts near a Warrnambool school in June.
Police said investigators had been told a vehicle was seen doing burnouts near the intersection of Caramut Road and Fotheringham Street about 4pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024.
The intersection is about 200 metres from Brauer College.
It is believed several road users were put in danger and had to avoid the vehicle.
In March, a court heard a P-plater filmed himself doing burn-outs at a popular Warrnambool precinct.
The videos, observed by police in May 2023, showed the Mepunga West teenager washing his Toyota HiLux ute before doing burnouts at Warrnambool's Price Street.
The ute carved up the grass, causing significant damage.
Then in a second video on June 28 that year the driver was seen entering a roundabout in Warrnambool's Artillery Crescent in the same ute.
He accelerated excessively, again losing traction and sliding sideways.
Warrnambool City Council provided an estimated damage bill of $2800 to rejuvenate the grassland at Price Street.
Anyone with information should contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
