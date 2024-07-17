Don't judge a book by its cover, USA not all that it seems

It's an American main street, walking frames and wheelchairs.
The price of being the biggest, the best and the bravest is there for all to see.
Free refills, four sides with that, fries like oxygen.
Yes Ma'am they are still the beacon for doing, but excess is having its say.
Diabetes is loaded and in plain sight.
American defiance is grand, but it might just be futile.
But tragedies are unfolding in all lands. The American spirit is strong.
Its people are far removed from the television squabbles, Fox on the right, CNN on the left.
The political parties are just as bad.
These stations and elected representatives are in ivory towers, they are so intent on the gotcha moment, they have forgotten what the people need to know.
Television is fantasy, but House of Cards may be the exception to that rule.
The assassination attempt on presidential candidate Donald Trump was a direct result of this division, driven by the political machines on both sides.
But this has all happened before, it goes way back to 1835 when President Andrew Jackson survived an attempt on his life, when the would-be assassin's guns failed to go off.
While Trump got up and raised his fist in defiance, Jackson - known for his toughness - preceded to flog the man with his cane, only stopping when he was pulled away by his handlers.
The average American in 2024 knows only too well an election is coming, but what is on their minds is surprisingly simple and pragmatic.
They want to know what time the bus goes, how much a beer costs, can they afford to go to the basketball, can their kids go to a good school.
This is a country where respect is commonplace, where manners are expected and harsh cussin' is frowned upon.
The masses are non-confrontational, unless provoked.
Loudness and brashness are not renounced.
If you want to holler then you holler.
These people love God and their flag.
God's a busy man here, there are churches of all kinds, they are dotted on the landscape like spots on a dalmatian.
While variations of the Baptist faith seem to be most common, Pentecostal churches make a surprising amount of appearances through the bible belt in south-west Tennessee and the heart of Mississippi.
Serpent handling and speaking in tongues are the limit of my knowledge on Pentecostal churches, and why I had assumed they would be rare.
But generational beliefs and values run deep in this land, especially in the south.
The flag is no mystery.
Plenty of things can be manufactured, including love, but the truth always comes out.
There is no myth to an American's love for their flag.
It is to the core, it comes from battlefields of blood, it comes from being told you can't, it comes from making everything possible.
A handy side-note is the stars and stripes is without doubt the greatest flag design of all.
And of course, it was the inspiration for the greatest national anthem of all, the Star Spangled Banner.
This anthem was written during the war of 1812, when after a harrowing belting from the English, Old Glory was still standing defiantly when the sun rose the next morning.
This article is an unashamed love letter to America, but like everything, or everyone, a love letter has ever been written about, it is not perfect.
But it's also far from the devil some decree it.
My snapshot of this country, a country so stigmatised as a hateful one, has produced a picture of staying in your lane.
In its day-to-day form, if you don't poke the bear, then the bear will let you be, it won't hunt you down.
Often people are in the same space, but in a different place.
A late night bus ride from downtown to east Dallas had a passenger roll call of at least 10 ethnicities.
It had people identifying as more than two genders.
It had the drug affected, the mentally ill and the suit and tie.
Everyone let everyone be.
Interactions included a seat quietly given up to an elderly gentleman, and the bus driver kindly forgoing a fair.
When our turn came to disembark, into the night we stepped, the next decision ours alone.
Don't believe everything you see on TV.
