Moyne councillor stands by comments slammed as 'nonsense' at meeting

Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas has doubled down on comments he made that were met with ire.
Cr Doukas said at the June Moyne council meeting he believed an Aboriginal engagement and partnership plan was "discriminative".
He also took issue with a fair access policy, saying a person who is born a man should not be allowed to access facilities used by people who are born female.
On Wednesday, July 17 The Standard asked Cr Doukas if he stood by the comments.
His comments resulted in debate from fellow councillors at the meeting, with Cr Damian Gleeson saying "I'm not putting up with this nonsense anymore".
This was in response to Cr Doukas saying he was concerned a man who woke up and decided he wanted to identify as a female could walk into a changeroom used by women and strip naked.
Cr Doukas repeated these comments on Wednesday, saying a male identifying as a woman should use the men's facilities until they undergo gender reassignment surgery.
"If you're a man, just because you think you're a woman, doesn't mean you're a woman," he said.
When asked about transgender people, Cr Doukas said he had no issue with people making this choice but he stood by his stance on the policy.
He said he had since received a number of phone calls of support about his comments.
"I've had a number of people say 'well done for speaking up'."
Cr Doukas also stood by his comments on the Aboriginal engagement and partnership plan.
"As councillors we're meant to treat everybody equally and give them an equal opportunity to express their views."
Cr Doukas said he would also express his views on issues put to the council.
"I'm not there to be popular with fellow councillors, I'm there to represent the community and that's what we're all there for," he said.
"Certain groups in the community - as soon as someone expresses a view - they attack them.
"People should stand up for what they believe in - as the saying goes - bad things happen when good men do nothing."
At the June meeting, Cr Jordan Lockett said he would like to remind everyone the chamber was "meant to be a place of dignity and respect'.
"We have a code of conduct we are meant to follow as councillors," he said.
Cr Lockett said this included taking positive action to eliminate discrimination.
"Some of the discussion which has just occurred - which Cr Gleeson has highlighted - was inappropriate - it's 2024," he said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Orange Door 1800 271 180; South West CASA 5564 4144; Emma House 1800 366 238; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
