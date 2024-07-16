Missy Higgins heads Folkie's first line-up for 2025

The beloved Port Fairy Folk Festival has revealed its first artist line-up for the 2025 event.
The festival, to be held from March 7 to 10, will be led by Australian stars Missy Higgins, Kutcha Edwards, Little Quirks, Chikchika, Hana & Jessie-Lee's Bad Habits, Lian Husi Timor and Mick Thomas' Roving Commission.
Higgins sold out 22 concerts in one day for her 2024 anniversary tour which celebrated 20 years since her trailblazing debut The Sound of White.
Two concerts at Sydney's State Theatre and two at Melbourne's Palais Theatre sold out in five minutes.
The Sound of White sold more than a million copies and won six ARIAs with singles Scar, Ten Days and The Special Two still getting radio play.
Folkie organisers have also landed a number of star-studded international acts including Scotland's Skerryvore and Dean Owens & The Sinners, while Somha and Niamh Bury will represent Ireland at their first Folkie appearance.
The first release line-up also includes USA's The Brother Brothers, Hannah Aldridge, and folk rock legend Kristin Hersh, as well as Canada's favourite folk group The East Pointers.
Folkie program director Justin Rudge said the first-lineup for the 48th edition of the event covered many genres and styles but was drawn from the festival's roots.
"Our audience is the inspiration behind this first artist line-up for 2025," he said.
"These first 17 artists span many genres, but are united in their passion, creativity and joy - which is what we want to share with our Folkies.
"From the exquisite fingerpicking style of John Smith to the wonderful ballads of Missy Higgins, we will have a program for everyone. Great music, great experiences and great musicians are at the heart of this festival."
Thousands of people turned out for the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival which welcomed famed rock legend Graham Nash and Irish superstar Sharon Shannon.
