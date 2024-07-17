'We are not being heard': Call to march in the streets to save health system

The community has been urged to march in the streets in a bid save the region's healthcare system from impending mergers during a public meeting in Warrnambool on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan said it was absolutely necessary the community took its fight to the state government, otherwise it would think the community was "luke warm" and it could proceed with its plans.
About 100 people - including doctors, nurses and other health professionals - packed into Warrnambool's Mozart Hall to air their concerns.
Corangamite mayor Kate Makin asked what more could be done to get the attention of the government.
"We're trying our hardest but we are not being heard," she said.
Opposition spokeswoman for health Georgie Crozier said if the region could get the community engaged and "get marching in the streets", members of the state and federal opposition would be there to support them.
Mr Tehan said if the community organised one big rally, he would be there "the whole way".
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell urged the community to speak up and mobilise.
She said once you lose it, you don't get it back.
Mr Tehan said he was behind the community 100 per cent.
"I have seen first-hand on too many occasions what happens when decision-making leaves your community and goes somewhere else," he said.
Mr Tehan said it was hard for people 200 kilometres away to know what local needs were.
Ms Britnell said doctors and nurses were telling her they were under enormous pressure.
"It's just not sustainable," she said.
She said she was concerned about how many people were coming to her office with stories that, as a former health professional, were concerning.
"The stories that are told to me are actually frightening," she said.
"We've always been a bit quiet, and an apathetic community really... we don't make too much noise.
"This is not something we can be quiet about.
"We have a big problem."
Ms Britnell said the region's hospital leaders couldn't speak out.
"They need our support, they need our voice," she said.
Federal opposition spokesperson for Health and Aged Care Senator Anne Ruston said health services were deteriorating.
