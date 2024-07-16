Church site could become new housing estate

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning news headlines.
Vacant Dennington land next to the historic former St Andrews Anglican Church building could be turned into a 15-lot subdivision.
Journalist Katrina Lovell reports plans have been submitted to Warrnambool City Council for approval which would mean turning the land - used for car parking during the annual Carols By The Merri event - into a small estate.
The planning application shows the proposed multi-lot subdivision on The Esplanade would include an internal road and be created in stages with the average lot size about 392-square-metres.
The church - believed to be more than 100 years old - would be converted into a two-bedroom home under the proposal.
It comes as a south-west recreation reserve will soon receive a $1.39 million upgrade.
Simpson Recreation Reserve Committee secretary Michele Fratantaro said she was "stoked".
"The current rooms have been described as up there with some of the worst in the Colac and District Football Netball league," she said.
Thanks for your continued support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.