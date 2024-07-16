'Frightening': Classroom roof collapses a decade after repairs were flagged

A deteriorating ceiling in a south-west classroom was never restored, leading it to collapse a decade after it was flagged for repairs.
A section of the ceiling at Casterton Secondary College collapsed just five metres from where a maintenance manager stood on May 4, 2022, about 9am.
The Department of Education, which operates the school, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on July 16, 2024, to safety breaches under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
The court heard the department conducted an assessment of the school's facilities in May 2012 and the ceiling in a computer room of Block A was observed in a deteriorating condition, requiring repairs.
But no works were conducted, leading the ceiling to sag and then collapse a decade later.
The maintenance manager observed plaster fall from the ceiling, knocking a split system air conditioning unit off the wall.
Staff immediately sealed the room and arranged for a fridge mechanic to de-gas the air conditioner.
The room was no longer in use with all equipment removed a month earlier after an electrician and student notified the school of the sagging roof.
Following the incident the maintenance manager went to check the nearby library ceiling and observed it also had a significant bow, causing a gap of about four centimeters.
Students, staff and school equipment had not been removed from the remainder of Block A when WorkSafe Victoria arrived.
WorkSafe Victoria prosecutor Tristan Joseph said the ceiling was renovated in 2002 but builders did not remove the old plaster sheets, instead attaching new sheets to the outside.
An assessment 10 years later rated the condition of the ceiling 3.4 - meaning it was in 'fair condition' with deteriorating surfaces requiring attention.
Mr Joseph said no repair work was undertaken following the audit.
He said on May 3, 2022, the day before the incident, the maintenance manager observed the sagging in the roof was "quite severe".
He said the man placed an A-frame ladder under a section of the ceiling to slow the fall if it caved in.
When the manager returned to the room the following morning to collect his tools, the ceiling collapsed.
Mr Joseph said a WorkSafe investigator later observed sagging ceilings in the corridor outside the computer room, as well as the main foyer, computer room two, the resource centre, science preparation room and the first aid consulting room.
He said in an email dated August 12, 2022, the school principal said the rooms in Block A were not in use on the day of the incident but photographs proved otherwise.
He said the photos showed students in computer room two and staff in the resource centre.
A lawyer for the department said it acknowledged the effect the incident would have had on staff and students at the college.
"It would have been a frightening incident for them, as well as causing considerable inconvenience to school schedules due to the whole building of Block A being unavailable for a significant amount of time," she said.
She said the department considered the incident a serious event and it responded to it in that way.
But she said it was important to consider the department's knowledge of the risk at the school.
She said while proactive measures should have been taken earlier, the maintenance manager's statement showed he only understood the extent of the risk after seeking advice from a local builder in about April 2022.
She said builders who inspected the ceiling at the time did not believe an incident such as the roof collapsing was imminent.
The lawyer said the prosecution did not have any expert analysis or evidence to show a slow decade-long degradation of the ceiling spaces.
She said the 2012 report should form nothing but background material to the case.
The prosecutor said there was no suggestion there was any imminent danger in 2012 but the department was put on notice at the time that there were issues with the ceilings in Block A.
"That issue evolved over time and one of the ceilings collapsed," he said.
Mr Joseph urged the magistrate to consider the foreseeable potential consequences, including the roof crashing on students or staff, and the risk of injury to them.
He said the roof collision was not a "freak event"
The case was adjourned to August 8, 2024.
The department is expected to be sentenced on that day.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.