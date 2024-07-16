The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How 22-year-old's whirlwind week put her at centre of national stage

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 16 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Matilda Ryan, who is chairperson of Brophy's Warrnambool Moyne Community Investment Committee. Picture by Jessica Greenan
Warrnambool's Matilda Ryan, who is chairperson of Brophy's Warrnambool Moyne Community Investment Committee. Picture by Jessica Greenan

Representing the youth of Australia is a monumental feat, especially for a 22-year-old who's done it twice in one week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.