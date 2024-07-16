How 22-year-old's whirlwind week put her at centre of national stage

Representing the youth of Australia is a monumental feat, especially for a 22-year-old who's done it twice in one week.
When Warrnambool's Matilda Ryan joined Brophy's Warrnambool Moyne Community Investment Committee (CIC), she didn't think it would lead her to two life-changing opportunities.
Her work advocating for south-west youths earned her an invitation to Samantha's Mostyn's swearing-in ceremony as governor general this month, before travelling as part of Victorian Youth Parliament where she had a bill passed for regional transport.
Ms Ryan said the experience had been surreal.
"It's a lot to comprehend," she said.
"I went to camp on Sunday, everyone continued but I had to dip out on Sunday night, got back Monday night and continued with the camp.
"I didn't have much time to process it all, coming back I knew I had a committee to chair the next week so I made sure I had the agenda set ... I went straight back into focusing on the CIC, I had a little moment to shine but wanted to focus on linking back everything I'd learned."
Ms Ryan joined the committee about three years ago and has worked with stakeholders to provide opportunities and pathways for youths and to overcome barriers including transport and housing.
Those goals aligned with Ms Mostyn's, who stepped down as chair of the National Youth Employment Body (NYEB) to accept her position as governor general.
Ms Ryan said the now-governor general was a bit of a role model, especially because the CIC was part of the NYEB.
"She was a key player in highlighting the need to invest in young people," Ms Ryan said.
"I'm in the position I'm in now because of her, I like to give her a lot of credit. It was her voice who said we needed a youth-focused committee."
