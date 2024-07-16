Plans unveiled for church site: Land by the Merri to become new estate

Vacant Dennington land next to the historic former St Andrews Anglican Church building could be turned into a 15-lot subdivision.
Plans have been submitted to Warrnambool City Council for approval which would mean turning the land -used for car parking during the annual Carols By The Merri event - into a small estate.
The planning application shows the proposed multi-lot subdivision on The Esplanade would include an internal road and be created in stages with the average lot size about 392-square-metres.
The church - believed to be more than 100 years old - would be converted into a two-bedroom home under the proposal.
The facade would remain largely the same but additional features such as a bathroom and laundry would be added to give the building "a new lease of life and a new purpose after being unused for quite some time".
The neighbouring hall will be demolished to make way for the extension.
Dennington Community Association president John Harris had previously told The Standard he wasn't surprised the hall would go and said the church could be made into a nice house.
The church and hall was once owned by the Nestle factory and used for training sessions before Fonterra took it over.
Last year it was sold to a private buyer.
Mr Harris had said it was frustrating the council had been offered the church and hall years ago but passed on the chance to turn it into a community hub.
He said it would have been a good location for the council's proposed community hub it had flagged in 2020.
Mr Harris had said he expected to eventually have to move the Carols by the Merri Christmas event if the rest of the site was turned into housing.
